FRECC SENDS LINEMEN TO HURRICANE FLORENCE RELIEF

09/17/2018

Farmers RECC has dispatched six linemen and essential equipment to assist cooperatives in South Carolina with power restoration caused by Hurricane Florence.

Farmers RECC has been working closely with the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives and with other electric cooperatives to coordinate restoration efforts.

Farmers RECC crews were dispatched to Berkeley Electric Cooperative based in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, where they will be ready to restore power after Hurricane Florence moves through the area.

“Farmers RECC stands ready to assist other cooperatives and utilities in times of need,” said Bill Prather, President and CEO at Farmers RECC. “Our thoughts and prayers go to victims of the hurricane and with our linemen, who we pray will work safely.”