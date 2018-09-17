Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRECC SENDS LINEMEN TO HURRICANE FLORENCE RELIEF

on 09/17/2018 |

Farmers RECC has dispatched six linemen and essential equipment to assist cooperatives in South Carolina with power restoration caused by Hurricane Florence.

Farmers RECC has been working closely with the Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives and with other electric cooperatives to coordinate restoration efforts.

Farmers RECC crews were dispatched to Berkeley Electric Cooperative based in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, where they will be ready to restore power after Hurricane Florence moves through the area.

“Farmers RECC stands ready to assist other cooperatives and utilities in times of need,” said Bill Prather, President and CEO at Farmers RECC. “Our thoughts and prayers go to victims of the hurricane and with our linemen, who we pray will work safely.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRECC SENDS LINEMEN TO HURRICANE FLORENCE RELIEF”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

The employees of Federal Mogul

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
73°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 09/17 40%
High 79° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Tuesday 09/18 20%
High 88° / Low 65°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 09/19 10%
High 89° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.