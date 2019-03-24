Logo


 Freddie Lane Cumbee

on 03/24/2019 |
Freddie Lane Cumbee, 63, Summer Shade, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born December 17, 1955 in Glasgow he was a son of the late Reynold Marvin and Virginia Wheeler Cumbee and the husband of Sue Hurt Cumbee, who survives. They were married 44 years.

He had worked as a diesel mechanic and purchasing agent for Kingsford Manufacturing and a member of the Cornerstone Church.

Survivors other than his wife, include one daughter Kim (Kevin) Milam, Summer Shade; two grandchildren Madison and Kylie Milam; and nieces and one nephew.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Dennis Cumbee and one sister Norma Jean Burris.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 25, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Mark Park officiating. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019, 1:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday, after 7:00 A.M. until time of services.

