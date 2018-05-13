Logo


Freeman Duvall

on 05/13/2018 |

Freeman Duvall

1932 – 2018

Freeman Duvall, age 86 of Smiths Grove, KY departed this life on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on August 29, 1932 to the late Joseph Moon Duvall and Sarah Dean Decker Duvall. He was married to Christine Carroll Duvall, who preceded him in death.

Freeman was retired from the United States Navy having served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and was of the Baptist faith.

He leaves to honor his memory— one brother-in-law, Billy Carroll of Louisville; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Duvall of Clarkson, Lorene C. Vincent of Bee Spring and Clara Jean Elmore (Bud) of Louisville; eight nephews, Raymond Duvall (Margie), Monty Duvall (Ann), David Duvall, Joey Duvall (Pat), Jeffrey Noel Vincent, Gregory Charles Carroll (Kim), Lee Carroll (Jena) and Ken Hunt; ten nieces, Linda Prentice, Kay Eldridge, Rosalee Carlisle, Rosemary Belcher, Julie Hicks, Joanna Broske, Sherry Reichle, Pam Bossey, Diane Jones Eakles (Charles) and Lori Elmore Cox.

Interment will be in Jock Church Cemetery with military honors.

VISITATION

10 am – 2 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

