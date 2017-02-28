Friday evening accidents sends three to the hospital.

Around 6:30 PM Friday evening Glasgow Police Officers responded to the intersection of US 31South and Pritchardsville Road for an injury accident. 61 year old Ronald Moore, of Glasgow, was had stopped in traffic as he was waiting to turn left onto Pritchardsville Road, when he was struck from behind by a 1988 Ford Bronco driven by 33 year old Jimmy Jessie, Glasgow.

Two passengers in Moore’s vehicle, 30 year old Katherine Moore and 39 year old Michael Andrews, both of Glasgow, were transported to TJ Samson Hospital by Barren Metcalfe EMS for treatment of non life threatening injuries. Neither Ronald Moore nor Jimmy Jessie reported being injured in the accident.

The accident was investigated by Sgt. Charlie Eubank. He was assisted at the scene by Glasgow Fire Department as well as Barren-Metcalfe EMS.