FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCORES

on 09/30/2017 |

Glasgow 50 Green County 0

Taylor County 55 Barren County 0

Elizabethtown 61 Hart County 7

Edmonson County 27 Adair County 25

Monroe County 42 Metcalfe County 13

Franklin Simpson 30 Allen County-Scottsville 7

South Warren 42 Greenwood 11

