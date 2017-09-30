Logo


FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCORES

on 09/30/2017 |

Glasgow 50 Green County 0
Taylor County 55 Barren County 0
Elizabethtown 61 Hart County 7
Edmonson County 27 Adair County 25
Monroe County 42 Metcalfe County 13
Franklin Simpson 30 Allen County-Scottsville 7
South Warren 42 Greenwood 11

Join WCLU 1490 at 8:30 this morning for Ask the Coach. WCLU Sports Director Joe Myers will talk with Glasgow Football Coach Jeff Garmon and Barren County Assistant Coach Denny Brand will speak with Barren County Football Head Coach Jackson Arnett about last night’s games.

Hear both conversation on 1490 and www.wcluradio.com. Then after the broadcast you can get the podcast of Ask the Coach on our facebook page and on our website at www.wcluradio.com.

