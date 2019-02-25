Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRIDAY TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 02/25/2019 |

On Friday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street. Police made contact with Adam Williams of Glasgow and confirmed that his operator’s license was suspended.

Officers received consent to search the vehicle and located a handgun under the seat. The serial number on the handgun had been altered and was not visible.

Adam Williams of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Driving-DUI Suspended License (3rd Offense); Possession Of Defaced Firearm, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Officer Mason Wethington made the arrest. Sgt. Nick Houchens assisted Wethington.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRIDAY TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN AND MARCELLA CRAIGHEAD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
38°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/25 0%
High 48° / Low 29°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/26 0%
High 59° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 02/27 10%
High 64° / Low 43°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.