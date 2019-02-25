FRIDAY TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

on 02/25/2019 |

On Friday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street. Police made contact with Adam Williams of Glasgow and confirmed that his operator’s license was suspended.

Officers received consent to search the vehicle and located a handgun under the seat. The serial number on the handgun had been altered and was not visible.

Adam Williams of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Driving-DUI Suspended License (3rd Offense); Possession Of Defaced Firearm, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Officer Mason Wethington made the arrest. Sgt. Nick Houchens assisted Wethington.