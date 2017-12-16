FRIDAY WRECK CLOSES TOMPKINSVILLE ROAD FOR SEVERAL HOURS; DRUG CHARGES AGAINST ONE DRIVER

on 12/16/2017 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a two vehicle injury collision on Tompkinsville Road near the intersection of Cedar Flat Curtis Road today around 2:05 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 35 year-old Bobby Acree of Summer Shade, KY was operating a 2004 Hyundai traveling north on Tompkinsville Road when he drifted into the path of a 1988 Kenworth being driven by 31 year-old Terry Meredith of Columbia, KY. Meredith’s truck and trailer overturned closing Tompkinsville Road for several hours.

Meredith was wearing his seat belt at the time of collision and was not injured. Acree and a passenger 24 year-old Mariah Tweedy of Summer Shade were not wearing their seat belts. Acree was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tweedy was arrested by the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st, Drug Unspecified and lodged in the Barren County Jail. Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Officer First Class Casey Tooley is investigating and was assisted at the scene by Metcalfe County Sherriff’s’ Office and Fire Department, Summer Shade Fire Department, Metcalfe County EMS, Kentucky Highway Department and Bluegrass Cleanup.