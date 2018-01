on 01/18/2018 |

The Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce’s 1st Quarterly Breakfast scheduled for Friday, January 19th has been cancelled. Here is Chamber Executive Vice President Ernie Myers:

Ernie Myers

The breakfast has been rescheduled for next Friday, January 26th. Breakfast will be served beginning around 6:45 and the program will start at 7:00am at the Glasgow Golf and Country Club.