FRIENDLY FIRE PARALYZED A KENTUCKY DEPUTY

on 03/22/2019 |
A state police investigation has determined that “friendly fire” paralyzed a Kentucky deputy trying to arrest a suspect fleeing a Florida bank robbery.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the Scott County, Kentucky, sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Deputy Jaime Morales was shot in the back of the head with a law enforcement weapon. Morales was assisting several other departments who cornered 57-year-old Edward Reynolds at a rest area off Interstate 75 in September.

Reynolds had a gun and multiple officers opened fire, but the investigation found that the suspect never pulled the trigger.

Reynolds was killed, and Sheriff Tony Hampton has said doctors describe Morales as “90 percent paraplegic.”

Findings from the investigation were presented last week to a grand jury that declined to proceed with any charges.

