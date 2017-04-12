FRIENDLY SKIES AND A FRIENDLY FACE IN TODAY’S KY AP NEWS

From the Kentucky Associated Press:

UNITED-PASSENGER REMOVED

United pledges to review policies on removal of passengers

CHICAGO (AP) – The CEO of United Airlines’ parent company is pledging to review policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.

In his most contrite apology yet, Oscar Munoz said Tuesday that no one should be mistreated that way. He described the removal by airport police as “truly horrific.”

Munoz also said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities.

Meanwhile, details emerged about the passenger, who was identified as 69-year-old Kentucky physician David Dao.

The doctor was seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O’Hare Airport. He was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs and spent years trying to regain his license.

KENTUCKY DERBY-CONNICK

Connick Jr. to perform anthem before Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainer Harry Connick Jr. will sing the national anthem at the Kentucky Derby next month.

The jazzman, actor and former “American Idol” judge will perform the anthem in the Derby Winner’s Circle at Churchill Downs on May 6. His performance before more than 160,000 fans will be broadcast live as part of NBC’s coverage of the 143rd running of the Derby.

Connick has performed the anthem at the Super Bowl and World Series but says it will be his first time at the Derby. He says he expects the crowd to be among the best he’s performed for.

Previous Derby national anthem singers include Lady Antebellum, Mary J. Blige, Jordin Sparks, Rascal Flatts and LeAnn Rimes.