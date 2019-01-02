Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

FRIENDS OF MAMMOTH CAVE NAT’L PARK WELCOME NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

on 02/01/2019 |

Rick DuBose, the new Executive Director of the Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park, is “friendraising” and fundraising, meeting with area businesses and encouraging new membership.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Friends of Mammoth Cave as its executive director,” said DuBose. “Mammoth Cave National Park is both a local and national treasure. I look forward to working with Park staff to help protect Park resources and draw people to experience its wonder.”
DuBose is a recent WKU retiree, where he worked in fundraising and alumni affairs for nearly 19 years.

The mission of the FOMC, a 501-c3 organization, is to foster educational programs and research, support multi-generational visitor experiences, and promote fitness and recreational opportunities available at the Park. Last year, the Friends raised $66,000.

“The Friends of Mammoth Cave have become a steadfast partner,” said Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “They help with planned operations but are also responsive to Park needs. During the shutdown, the Friends set up an information table in front of the visitor center and staffed it on the weekends. They reached more than 600 visitors. The Friends are Mammoth Cave heroes.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “FRIENDS OF MAMMOTH CAVE NAT’L PARK WELCOME NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JUDY GLASS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Overcast
Friday 02/01 0%
High 49° / Low 32°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/02 10%
High 55° / Low 37°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 02/03 10%
High 62° / Low 44°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.