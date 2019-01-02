FRIENDS OF MAMMOTH CAVE NAT’L PARK WELCOME NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

on 02/01/2019 |

Rick DuBose, the new Executive Director of the Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park, is “friendraising” and fundraising, meeting with area businesses and encouraging new membership.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Friends of Mammoth Cave as its executive director,” said DuBose. “Mammoth Cave National Park is both a local and national treasure. I look forward to working with Park staff to help protect Park resources and draw people to experience its wonder.”

DuBose is a recent WKU retiree, where he worked in fundraising and alumni affairs for nearly 19 years.

The mission of the FOMC, a 501-c3 organization, is to foster educational programs and research, support multi-generational visitor experiences, and promote fitness and recreational opportunities available at the Park. Last year, the Friends raised $66,000.

“The Friends of Mammoth Cave have become a steadfast partner,” said Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “They help with planned operations but are also responsive to Park needs. During the shutdown, the Friends set up an information table in front of the visitor center and staffed it on the weekends. They reached more than 600 visitors. The Friends are Mammoth Cave heroes.”