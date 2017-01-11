FROEDGE MACHINE AND SUPPLY EXPANDS WITH HELP FROM BARREN COUNTY, GLASGOW AND IDEA

on 11/01/2017 |

It all began in 1962 when Lorene Proffitt Froedge says her husband decided to expand their business:

110117lorene1

That business has grown into Froedge Machine and Supply Company and they are now expanding into Barren County. IDEA, along with Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale and Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty, presented the Froedges with a check yesterday afternoon for $30,000. The forgivable loan will help them get set up and running, and ultimately to create jobs. One thing that is at the core of the business, according to owner Tom Froedge, is the fact that they value their employees:

110117froedge

When asked exactly what they did at froedge machine and supply, the answer was pretty simple-they do it all. Basically if anyone, from farmers to individuals to industry, has something broken, whether it be a vehicle or tractor part, a machine part, or even a robotic arm, they can make an exact replacement. Froedge Machine and Supply is located five miles outside of Glasgow on Edmonton Road.