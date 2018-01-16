on 01/16/2018 |

From Barren County to Beale Street-Hurt and Hammer take the blues to Memphis.

A couple of years ago, a mutual friend told me I should invite Keith Hurt to the station. I am an avid supporter of local music and musicians. While I am no expert when it comes to music reviews, I do know what sounds good and what stands out. So, on a random weekday, just before noon, Keith Hurt and Lee Hammer walked into the station, completely unassuming and down to earth, and began to set up in our production room. I really didn’t know what to expect.

Considering today’s headlines, I am rarely ever shocked. As the duo began to warm up, I was completely taken off guard. Behind the genuine smile, which also radiates from his eyes, Keith Hurt has a voice that any blues artist would envy and has found a way to perfectly balance both the grit and the joy of blues music.

…and then Lee began to play the harmonica. Wow, I can see why Keith describes him as a lion:

Keith Hurt

While I can’t imagine the hours Lee has spent practicing, the sound seems to flow effortlessly as he plays and I’ve always heard this is the sign of a truly talented musician.

When I asked Keith what he felt made for good blues music, he said it isn’t about being perfect:

Keith Hurt

Perfect or not, this duo, who call themselves Hurt and Hammer, arrived in Memphis today to compete in the International Blues Challenge (IBC) . Winning the regional competition and representing the Kentucky Blues Society, the sounds of Hurt and Hammer will be heard on Beale Street, which is the original home of the blues:

Keith Hurt

According to their website, “the IBC represents the worldwide search for those blues bands and solo/duo acts ready to perform on the international stage, just needing that extra big break. “

When it comes to his favorite blues musician, Keith didn’t hesitate with his answer:

Keith Hurt

To find out more, and to hear a sample of this amazingly talented duo on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hurtandhammer/. You can find out more about the International Blues Challenge by going online to blues.org.

-Angela