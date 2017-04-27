From the Kentucky AP:

EASTERN KENTUCKY-TUITION

Eastern Kentucky tuition, housing cost to rise this fall

(Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader)

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Tuition for Eastern Kentucky University is set to rise by 5 percent this fall, bringing in-state undergraduate tuition to $8,996 a year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the EKU Board of Regents approved the hike Monday, along with a 10 percent increase in housing costs and 3.5 percent increase in dining plan costs.

EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton says the rate increase corresponds with the declining amount of state funding. Kentucky’s two-year state budget cut university funding by 4.5 percent, while EKU’s state pension contribution has risen by between $12 million to $13 million in the past two years.

The Council of Postsecondary Education set limits last month ranging from 3 to 5 percent on how much each public university could raise tuition.

SURPLUS AUCTION

Auction of surplus, confiscated items is Monday in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Boats, motors, vehicles, weapons and other items will be available at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ spring public auction of surplus and confiscated items next week.

A list of the items to be offered at the auction on Monday is available online at http://fw.ky.gov .

Bidding on surplus items is open to everyone, but under state law, only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items.

Viewing begins at 8 a.m. with bidding to start at 10 a.m. The auction will be held near the Salato Wildlife Education Center located on the headquarters campus of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources. The location is off U.S. 60 in Frankfort, approximately 1 ½ miles west of the intersection with U.S. 127.