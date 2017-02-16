FROM THE KENTUCKY ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A House committee has advanced a bill to combat Kentucky’s drug-addiction problems by taking aim at drug dealers and the overprescribing of painkillers. The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday after winning an endorsement from Gov. Matt Bevin.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say the spring forest fire season has begun in Kentucky which means open burning is allowed only from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Kentucky Division of Forestry is reminding residents to use caution when burning debris over the next several weeks. The spring fire season lasts through April 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Several post offices in Kentucky and southern Indiana are offering passport fairs on Saturday. The U.S. Postal Service said it may now take six weeks for passports to be processed and said the Department of State website provides updated information on processing times.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican lawmakers want to limit how much money outside attorneys hired by the state can earn in complex cases, a move Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says would have the state sending rookies to battle against the pros. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Jason Nemes said it would save taxpayers money. But Beshear said it would hinder his ability to take on multinational corporations, including drug and oil companies.