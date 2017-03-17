From the Kentucky Associated Press:

HEALTH OVERHAUL-KENTUCKY

Bevin administration not estimating GOP health bill’s impact

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration says it will not calculate how the proposed GOP health care plan will impact Kentucky, a state where more than 400,000 people got health insurance through an expanded Medicaid program under a previous Democratic governor.

Congressional Republicans released their plan to replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law last week. Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the bill would cause 14 million Americans to lose health coverage next year, a number that would grow to 24 million by 2026. The estimate did not include an analysis of how the law would impact each state.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan said an estimate for Kentucky could not be completed “with any degree of certainty.”

AP-US-TRUMP-BUDGET-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump would stop money for rural airline service

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of subsidized air service to rural communities, many of which supported his election last year after he promised to create jobs.

Trump’s proposal is part of his budget plan. Officials in those communities say it would sever an economic lifeline that enables them to attract and keep businesses and jobs.

The program has long been a target of conservatives who say the subsidies are too expensive for the relatively small number of passengers served. The administration says elimination of the program would save about $175 million a year.

An Associated Press analysis of budget data shows Trump got more than 50 percent of the vote in 86 of the 111 communities in the lower 48 states that receive subsidies under the program.

JUVENILE PROGRAMS

Grants available for alternatives to detention programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s juvenile justice department will soon begin accepting applications for a grant program that supports alternatives to detention for low-level juvenile offenders.

The agency says about $80,000 will be available through the U.S. Department of Justice. It says applications will be accepted starting April 1 for the Reducing Out-of-Home Placements Grant Program.

The funds have been earmarked for public and private non-profit organizations, or city and county governments, that provide emergency shelter services in the Fayette and Hardin juvenile detention catchment area.

Grant recipients must provide alternatives to secure detention for juveniles who have been released from law enforcement custody with supervision or have been released from court.

The deadline to apply is May 1.

BAPTIST HEALTHCARE-CUTS

Louisville-based Baptist Health cutting 288 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville-based Baptist Health is getting rid of more than 280 positions across its system.

News outlets report that of the 288 positions being eliminated, nearly 170 are in the Louisville metro area. The company says in a news release that it is “realigning its structure to best meet the needs of our patients and communities within a challenging financial environment.”

Spokeswoman Kit Fullenlove says an announcement went out to employees on Tuesday about the cuts. Fullenlove says individual workers were being contacted on Wednesday.

The company says affected employees will be offered severance and outplacement job assistance if they’re unable to find other jobs within the system.

Some 149 of the positions involve workers in administrative roles. Fullenlove says none affect bedside positions at hospitals.

OUTDOOR WOMEN

Class offered for women who want to learn outdoor skills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a class for women to learn basic skills for outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.

A statement from the agency says registration for the April 8 Becoming An Outdoors Woman class at the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort is open through March 27. The workshop will help women learn or develop skills in a variety of areas including basic fishing, shooting with air guns, beginner crossbow and bow hunting.

A special class that gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at how the Salato Center staff use animals to educate people about nature will also be offered.

Participants can register for the class online at www.fw.ky.gov .

FATAL BANK ROBBERY-GUILTY PLEA

Man accused in deadly bank holdup pleads guilty to charges

BENTON, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two Illinois bank workers and critically wounding a third during a botched robbery has pleaded guilty to charges.

James Nathaniel Watts pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the May 2014 holdup at the First National Bank branch in Cairo. The 32-year-old Watts entered the plea in U.S. District Court in exchange for the prosecutor taking the death penalty off the table when he is sentenced on May 25.

Authorities allege Watts was armed with a gun and wearing a hooded sweatshirt when he confronted three female employees as they emerged from the bank after closing.

Killed were 52-year-old Anita Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, and 52-year-old Nita Jo Smith of Wickliffe, Kentucky. A 23-year-old woman survived.