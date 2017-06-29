From the Kentucky Associated Press:

DORMITORY EXPLOSION

Blast guts part of unused university dorm in Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. He said the blast gutted the ground floor and damaged part of the second floor.

Kentucky State Police said the person injured was in stable condition at a local hospital.

The explosion was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The dormitory, Richmond Hall, was built in the past several years, but no students were using the building at the time of the explosion.

NEW LAWS

Charter schools, Bible literacy among new laws in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New laws are taking effect in Kentucky that allow charter schools, regulate Bible literacy classes in public schools and limit the supply of prescription painkillers.

Most of the laws passed in this year’s legislative session by the state’s new Republican majority take effect Thursday. Kentucky’s Constitution says new laws take effect 90 days after the state legislature adjourns. The exceptions are bills that have a special effective date, an “emergency” clause or appropriate money.

House bill 520 allows groups to apply for charter schools that are operated by an independent board of directors. House bill 333 limits people to a three day supply of prescription painkillers, with some exceptions. House bill 128 requires the state Board of Education to write regulations governing Bible literacy classes in public schools.

CAMPBELLSVILLE UNIVERSITY-DOCTORATE

Campbellsville University to offer first doctoral program

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Campbellsville University will offer its first doctoral program beginning this fall.

University President Michael V. Carter said in a statement that the Ph.D. in management is an “exciting and historic moment” for the private Christian school in central Kentucky.

The program will offer specializations in leadership management, human resource management and cyber technology management.

The school is accepting applications for classes that will begin in August 2017 and January 2018.

Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs, says more doctoral programs will be introduced in the future.