FROM THE KENTUCKY ASSOCIATED PRESS:

HEALTH CARE OVERHAUL-KENTUCKY

Medicaid changes would save money; others to lose benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state’s Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.

Kentucky was one of 31 states that expanded its Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said the state can’t afford the expansion as it currently exists. Last year, he asked the federal government for permission to change the program that insures more than a quarter of the state’s population.

Bevin altered that proposal Monday. The changes don’t require a new round of public hearings, but state officials are holding them anyway on July 14 in Somerset and July 17 in Frankfort.

WKU PRESIDENT

New president begins tenure at Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky University’s new president has officially taken the reins of his position.

A statement from the school says Timothy C. Caboni started Monday in his new role as the 10th president at Western Kentucky University.

The school’s Board of Regents selected Caboni in January from the University of Kansas. He succeeds Gary A. Ransdell, who retired after leading the institution for 20 years.

Caboni earned a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western in 1994, a bachelor’s from Louisiana State and a doctorate from Vanderbilt. He said in a statement that he is excited about leading his alma mater.

TRIPLE FATAL-KENTUCKY

3 dead in single car crash on Kentucky’s Bluegrass Parkway

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three people have died in an overnight single car crash on the Kentucky’s Bluegrass Parkway.

The Kentucky State Police says a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria driven by a 17-year-old boy spun out of control for unknown reasons at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, striking a rock wall. The driver and a 16-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene in Nelson County.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Daniel Guerrerro Jr. of Upton, was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut for about five hours while troopers reconstructed the accident. The wreck remains under investigation.