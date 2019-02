FULL SLATE OF FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS

on 02/08/2019 |

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TONIGHT…GLASGOW WELCOMES CAVERNA TO SCOTTIE GYM FOR A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER WITH THE GIRLS PLAYING FIRST AT 6:00. IT’S THE FINAL HOME GAME OF THE SEASON FOR GLASGOW SO THE SENIOR PLAYERS WILL BE RECOGNIZED BETWEEN GAMES AS PART OF THE SENIOR NIGHT FESTIVITIES. JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOTH GAMES STARTING AT 5:50 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M., AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM.

IN OTHER GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS TONIGHT…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS CUMBERLAND COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY TRAVELS TO CLINTON COUNTY; HART COUNTY ENTERTAINS FORT KNOX; EDMONSON COUNTY GOES TO OHIO COUNTY; RUSSELL COUNTY VISITS ADAIR COUNTY; WARREN EAST IS AT HOME AGAINST BOWLING GREEN; WARREN CENTRAL PLAYS AT GREENWOOD; AND RUSSELLVILLE IS ON THE ROAD AT TODD CENTRAL.IN A BOYS GAME, LOGAN COUNTY TRAVELS TO MUHLENBERG COUNTY.AND IN GIRLS ACTION…SOUTH WARREN HOSTS HENDERSON COUNTY; AND FRANKLIN-SIMPSON WELCOMES FORT CAMPBELL.

REMEMBER, THE KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SCOREBOARD SHOW WILL AIR TONIGHT FOLLOWING OUR LIVE BROADCAST OF TONIGHT’S GAMES.