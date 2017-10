FULL SLATE OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES IN THE AREA TONIGHT

on 10/13/2017 |

AFTER MOST TEAMS HAD LAST WEEK OFF DURING FALL BREAK, THERE IS A FULL SLATE OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES AROUND THE AREA TONIGHT. GLASGOW WELCOMES MONROE COUNTY TO HANK ROYSE STADIUM FOR A CRITICAL DISTRICT MATCHUP. THE SCOTTIES ARE 5-2 OVERALL AND 1-0 IN DISTRICT PLAY AFTER HAMMERING GREEN COUNTY TWO WEEKS AGO WHILE THE FALCONS COME IN AT 6-1 ON THE YEAR AND 1-0 IN THE DISTRICT AFTER DOWNING METCALFE COUNTY THEIR LAST TIME OUT. JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST WITH PREGAME COVERAGE BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM. KICKOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00.

THE BARREN COUNTY TROJANS RETURN FROM THEIR BYE WEEK WITH A ROAD GAME AT BOWLING GREEN. THE TROJANS ARE 0-7 OVERALL AND 0-2 IN DISTRICT PLAY AFTER FALLING TO TAYLOR COUNTY IN THEIR LAST GAME WHILE THE PURPLES’ RECORD STANDS AT 5-2 ON THE YEAR AND 2-0 IN DISTRICT AFTER DEFEATING GRAYSON COUNTY A COUPLE WEEKS AGO. KICKOFF IS SLATED FOR 7:00.

IN OTHER HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES AROUND THE AREA TONIGHT…CAVERNA TRAVELS TO FORT KNOX; HART COUNTY VISITS EDMONSON COUNTY; METCALFE COUNTY GOES TO GREEN COUNTY; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE PLAYS AT WARREN EAST; WARREN CENTRAL IS ON THE ROAD AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; AND GREENWOOD HOSTS GRAYSON COUNTY.