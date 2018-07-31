G-BC Chamber Leadership Applications Due 8/13/18

on 07/31/2018 |

The deadline for applications to be accepted into the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership program is August the 13th. Myself, being a 2009 graduate, wanted to hear from someone else who had participated, and I found 2015 graduate, Jared Pursley. Here’s our conversation:

073118pursley

You can download the application at www.glasgowbarrenchamber.org or pick one up at the chamber office on the square. Again, the deadline to submit applications is August 13th.