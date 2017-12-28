Logo


G P INVESTIGATE PEDESTRIAN/VEHICLE ACCIDENT

on 12/28/2017 |

Glasgow Police responded to the South East side of the square in reference to a reported accident with injuries  in reference to a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Wednesday, December 27 around 8:30AM.

When officers arrived it was discovered that Jeffery Jobe 54 of Glasgow was attempting to cross South Green Street when he was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Kara Dickerson 25 of Glasgow which was traveling East on Washington Street.  Mr. Jobe was transported by ambulance to T J Samson Community Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, and later released.

Officer Justin Claywell investigated the accident and was assisted at the scene by Officer A J Rees, Glasgow Fire Department, and Barren Metcalfe EMS.

