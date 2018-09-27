GABBI DOOLIN’S ALLEGED KILLER-RAPIST TRIAL DATE SET

on 09/27/2018 |

A judge has set a new trial date for a man accused of raping and killing a 7-year-old girl in southern Kentucky.

The Daily News reports Allen County Circuit Judge Janet Crocker set a Sept. 4 trial date during a hearing Tuesday in Scottsville. The move comes after a new attorney was appointed for 41-year-old Timothy Madden, who faces charges of murder, kidnapping, rape and sodomy in the death of Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin.

Doolin was found dead in November 2015 in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottville High School, where a youth football game involving her brother was taking place. The trial will be held in Hardin County due to publicity surrounding the case.