Gail Kinslow, 74, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Cave City, KY the daughter of the late Tommy Sanders and Virginia (Poynter) Sanders. She was an Office Manager for Dr. Peterson and Dr. McCarthy over 20 years and a member of First United Methodist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include her husband, John Lewis “Pete” Kinslow of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Robin Gardner (Scott) of Danville and Rita Bishop (William) of Glasgow; Grandchildren, Gretchen Bishop of Bowling Green, Dalton Bishop of Glasgow, Brandon Gardner of Lexington, Corey Gardner of Richmond and Evan Kinslow (Miranda) of Glasgow; 1 sister, Faye Sutton (Bob) of Louisville; 1 brother Joey Sanders (Sandy) of Shepherdsville. Special thanks to caregivers, Necia Driver, Sue London, Rita Dugger, Stacey Wilborn and Rhoda Wheeler.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son Rodney Lewis Kinslow.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday March 11, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00am Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of a memorial contribution to the Memorial Fund First United Methodist Church 500 South Green St. Glasgow, KY 42141, Hosparus Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave. Bowling Green, KY 42101 or T.J. Samson Hospice 1301 North Race St. Glasgow, KY 42141.