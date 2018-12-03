on 03/12/2018 |

Gail “Nana” Coats, age 71 of Horse Cave passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at T.J Sampson Community hospital. She was a native of Barren County and a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, working in her flowers, and spending time with her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Hatcher and Mary Louise Riggs Hatcher, two brothers, an infant Leron Douglas and Garmon Hatcher.

She is survived by her husband, Doug Coats; three children, Angela Denton and her husband Mike, Karen Coats, and Scott Coats and his wife Dana all of Horse Cave; six grandchildren, Hanna Perry (Stanley “Al”), Sierra, Katie, and Isaac Coats, Kinley and Cameryn Denton; two great- grandchildren, Zarion “Boots” and Jada Perry; two sisters, Linda Poynter and Melisa Hatcher; one brother, Dwayne Hatcher (Pat); a life-long friend, Wanda “Gertie” Irvin and family; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 and after 9 a.m. until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Youth Group.