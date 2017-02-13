Gale Marie Schonschack, age 76 of Horse Cave, KY, departed this life on Friday, February 10, 2017 at her residence in Horse Cave, KY. The Mt. Clemens, MI native was born on March 28, 1940 to the late Henry Arnold Eschenburg and Edna Marie Thoel Eschenberg. She was married to the late Robert George Schonschack.

Gale was the owner and operator of Red Crest Greenhouse.

She leaves to honor her memory two sons, Bob Schonschack (Ann) of CO, Mike Schonschack of Horse Cave, KY; two daughters, Christine Slough (Jeff) of Spencer, IN, Laure McGrath of MI; one brother Lloyd Eschenberg (Kathy) of TN; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

No visitation or service has been chosen.