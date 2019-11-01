Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GAMALIEL MAN SENTENCED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CONVICTION

on 01/11/2019 |

U.S. District Chief Judge Greg N. Stivers sentenced James L. Holland Jr., of Monroe County, Kentucky, to 108 months imprisonment, followed by a lifetime of supervision, and ordered him to pay $32,000 in restitution to six victims for possession of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman. There is no parole in the federal system.

Holland, 63, of Gamaliel, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography on the morning of the first day of trial, September 5, 2018, without the benefit of a plea agreement.

According to a sentencing memo filed in the case, on July 4, 2016, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper conducting an online undercover operation on a peer-to-peer network downloaded child pornography that was tracked back to the IP address associated with Holland. KSP obtained a search warrant for Holland’s residence and executed it on August 11, 2016. During the search of Holland’s home, investigators observed a computer in Holland’s bedroom that was running a peer-to-peer file-sharing program and uploading files to the internet. A preliminary investigation of a hard drive in the home revealed hundreds of files containing child exploitation material.

Several electronic storage devices were seized from Holland’s home; a KSP forensic review of the hard drives revealed approximately 1,943 files of child pornography, including images and videos. Additional child pornography was also found on an external hard drive connected to Holland’s computer. The device contained copies of files that KSP downloaded from Holland between July 4 and July 6, 2016.

Assistant United States Attorney Spencer McKiness prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GAMALIEL MAN SENTENCED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CONVICTION”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ELOISE JACKSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:47 AM CST on January 11, 2019
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 11, 2019
Clear
Currently
24°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 01/11 10%
High 43° / Low 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 01/12 90%
High 44° / Low 39°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/13 50%
High 41° / Low 31°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.