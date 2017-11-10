Logo


GAME OVER FOR A GLASGOW MAN WHEN GPD ARREST HIM FOR BURGLARY

on 10/11/2017 |

It was game over for a Glasgow man.

Over the weekend, a woman contacted Glasgow Police to report a burglary. The woman told Officer Howard Garrison that 26 year old Tyler Brown, of Glasgow, was visiting her apartment and she had told him that she had a lot of cash in her purse, over $800 to be exact. The woman said she had gone to bed and when she got up she noticed her purse was gone. The purse was found discarded behind her apartment and the money was missing.

According to the citation, sometime after leaving his neighbor’s apartment, Brown went to Wal-Mart and bought a Playstation, four headsets and three games. Brown told Officer Howard Garrison that that his father had given him the money for the gaming system. Brown’s father denied giving him any money.

Brown was arrested and charged with one count of Burglary 2nd Degree. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

