GARAGE FIRE IN GLASGOW QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED BY GFD SATURDAY NIGHT

The Glasgow Fire Department was called by a neighbor to a report of smoke coming from a house located at 115 Wingate Ave. on December 30, 2017 at 07:51 pm. Upon arrival GFD units found heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage attached to the

structure. Firefighters were able to quickly gain access to the garage itself, and extinguish the fire. Damage was contained to the garage area and its contents, which included an Infinity SUV and other items.

This house is owned by Rich Alexander, but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire is still being investigated but is believed to have started in an electrical outlet.

Firefighters were assisted on the scene by Glasgow Police Dept. and Barren-Metcalfe EMS, and were on the scene about 1 hour 45 minutes.