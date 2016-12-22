Garnetta Laverne Glass, age 84, of Plum Springs, KY, departed this life on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 in Scottsville, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on November 6, 1932 to the late William Thomas Hawks and Ora Elmore Hawks. She was married to the late Huston Glass.

Garnetta was a certified nursing assistant at The Medical Center at Bowling Green and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church. She also opened her home and her heart through the years as a foster parent to over one hundred children.

She was survived by one daughter, Laverne Childers of Bowling Green, KY; two sons, Garry Glass (C.J.) of Bowling Green, KY and Sammie Glass (Marie) of Sweeden, KY; one brother, Garnie Hawks (Joan) of Scottsville, KY; eight grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Elaine Glass and four brothers, McKinley, Ronald, Don and Kenneth Hawks.

Interment will be in Wingfield Church Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Patton officiating the services.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Thursday, December 22, 2016

9 am – 2 pm, Friday, December 23, 2016

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, December 23, 2016

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel