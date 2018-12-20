Logo


GARRETT TOWE, GHS STUDENT, HONORED FOR SAVING A LIFE

on 12/20/2018

A Glasgow High School Student, Garrett Towe, was recently more than just a customer at Ralphie’s Fun Center. When a person became unconscious, Garrett Towe, who is a properly-trained lifeguard, applied 6 rounds of CPR on the individual until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Yesterday, Towe was called to the library at Glasgow High School and was surprised to see a room full of family, friends, media, and Ambulance staff. Garrett was presented an award by Ambulance director, Charlie O’Neal. O’Neal says of Towe, who is pursuing a career in the medical field, he is welcome any time to be a part of the EMS service. O’Neal says Towe’s willingness to aid in the situation saved the person’s life.

WCLU News spoke with Towe, who says it’s an experience you don’t expect, yet unforgettable. In his mind, he was just doing the right thing.

