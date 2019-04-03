Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GARY ADWELL

on 03/04/2019 |

Gary Adwell, age  67, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence.  The Barren County native was born on April 11, 1951 to the late Frill and Edith Aileen Short Adwell.  He was married to Donna Rena Sturgeon Adwell, who survives. 

Gary was a former employee of Hart County Creamers, Techno Trim and ACK. He was a member of  New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Chris Adwell (Kim) and Jason Adwell (Amy) both of  Cave City and Kendall Adwell (Courtney) of Rocky Hill; five grandchildren, Clayton Wilson, Jared Adwell, MacKenzie Middleton, Jesse Adwell and Eli Adwell and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Matthew Adwell, and one sister, Linda Edwards. 

Memorial contributions may be made to  Rocky Hill Cemetery or Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery. 

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm , Tuesday,  March 5, 2019

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday,  March  6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm , Wednesday,  March 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GARY ADWELL”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BOBBY LEE HURT


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
28°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/04 0%
High 28° / Low 14°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 03/05 0%
High 34° / Low 16°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/06 0%
High 36° / Low 24°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.