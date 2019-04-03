on 03/04/2019 |

Gary Adwell, age 67, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence. The Barren County native was born on April 11, 1951 to the late Frill and Edith Aileen Short Adwell. He was married to Donna Rena Sturgeon Adwell, who survives.

Gary was a former employee of Hart County Creamers, Techno Trim and ACK. He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Chris Adwell (Kim) and Jason Adwell (Amy) both of Cave City and Kendall Adwell (Courtney) of Rocky Hill; five grandchildren, Clayton Wilson, Jared Adwell, MacKenzie Middleton, Jesse Adwell and Eli Adwell and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Matthew Adwell, and one sister, Linda Edwards.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rocky Hill Cemetery or Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm , Tuesday, March 5, 2019

10 am – 2 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm , Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel