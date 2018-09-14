on 09/14/2018 |

Gary Douglas Self, 66, of Cave City, KY died Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at his home after a sudden illness. Gary was the son of the late Stanley W. and Wanda Steenbergen Self. He was retired from Sumitomo and recently became a school bus driver for Barren County Schools. He was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Stanley Self; daughter Tiffany Vicars and husband Michael of Louisville; grandson Aiden Alexander Vicars; a twin brother Larry W. Self and wife Brenda of Cave City; sister Jenny Robinette and husband Tim of Nicholasville; nephew and niece Eric Self and Katrina Self and his aunts Frances Holmes and Tody Steenbergen of Glasgow.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, September 15th at the Cave City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.