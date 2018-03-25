on 03/25/2018 |

Gary Lee “Curly” Burton age 67 of Edmonton passed away Friday, March 23, 2018 in Knob Lick. Born in Adair county he was the son of the late Benny and Gracie Simpson Burton. He was disabled farmer. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday March 28, 2018 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Walker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Burton of Edmonton. Four daughters. Lisa (Larry) Morgan of Three Springs, Michelle Sherfey of Horse Cave, Pam Tomblin of Edmonton and Janice Fields of Knob Lick. One sister Bernice (Howard) Huff of Center. Eleven grandchildren. Chris Burton, Tiffany Burton, Brittany England, Roy Johnson, Tyler Fields, Shaina Coffey, Sonya Mathews, Whitney Compton, Kenny Tomblin, Roy Tomblin and Chase Tomblin. Ten great grandchildren; Zackary Burton, Brianna McClellan, Elizabeth Compton, Natlie Branham, Annebell Branham, Nathan Branham, Dawson Compton, Autumn Coffey, Makayle Coffey and Felicity Jones. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Joyce Dillingham, Besty Boston, Lardine Owens, Finis Burton and James “Peanut” Burton.