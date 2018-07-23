Logo


GARY LEE LILE

07/23/2018

Gary Lee Lile, 57 of Munfordville, passed Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Louise Lawson Lile, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his father, Daymon Lile of Munfordville; five brothers and sisters, Darrell Lile (Amy) of IL, Beverly Peavler (Jed) of IA, Sharon McCarty of IL, Brian Lile (Myra) of IL, Laurissa Lile of IN. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Cremation has been chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Bowles Cemetery in Center, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Ky.

