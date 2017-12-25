on 12/25/2017 |

Gary Lee Lile, 57 of Munfordville, passed Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Louise Lawson Lile, and his grandparents.

He is survived by his father, Daymon Lile of Munfordville; five brothers and sisters, Darrell Lile (Amy) of IL, Beverly Peavler (Jed) of IA, Sharon McCarty of IL, Brian Lile (Myra) of IL, Laurissa Lile of IN. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Cremation has been chosen by the family. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, Ky.