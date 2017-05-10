Logo


GARY NEAL PERKINS, JR

on 10/05/2017 |

Gary Neal Perkins, Jr. age 39 of Edmonton passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 in Monessen, Pennsylvania.    He was a machine operator for Willbros Construction Company.    He is the son of Gary Perkins, Sr.  of Edmonton and Patsy Gibson Smith and husband Nile of Dubree.

Besides his parents he is survived by three children JP Burns of Dubree, Helen Hicks of Virginia and Caleb Turner of Tompkinsville.  Two sisters Kathy and husband Timmy Stephens of Edmonton.   Rhonda Nunn Clark of Edmonton.   Two nephews and two great nieces.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Alone Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

