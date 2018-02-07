on 07/02/2018 |

Gary Wayne (Festus) Shaw, 65, was born July 8, 1952 and entered into eternal rest June 26, 2018. He was the son of Arthur and Annie Shaw and Nina Bell Shaw and Junior Coulter. Gary Wayne grew up on a farm in Lucas, Kentucky and attended Austin Tracy School. He had retired from the National Lumber sawmill in Glasgow.

He is survived by a son and brothers and sister, Johnny Shaw (Brenda), Oakley Shaw and Delsie Hurt as well as Nina’s children: Mile, Kenny, Shelia, Sharon, Julie and Jennifer. He also had several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister: Mary Coulter and her husband Jessie; his brother-in-law: Doug Hurt.

Gary Wayne was laid to rest near his family at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.