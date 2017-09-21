on 09/21/2017 |

Gary Wayne May, 63 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at his residence

The Warren County native was a son of the late James and Christine Sweatt May. He was employed by 31 W Insulation and was a Christian.

His survivors include his wife Tamera May; seven children, Johnny May, Jerry May, Troy May, Michael May, Bobby Cuzick, Della Cuzick, Jerry Lee Cuzick; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Debbie May and Shelia May; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Green River Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel