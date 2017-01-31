West Central Kentucky gas prices continue to drop for a fourth week in a row saving drivers an additional three cents off a gallon this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Continual growth in the number of U.S. oil rigs and the increased drilling it implies are raising expectations for a climb in domestic oil production. Additionally, increased U.S. crude oil production coupled with lower driving demand has kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump, which has fallen for 21 consecutive days. Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.27 per gallon, down four cents versus one week ago, five cents less than one month ago, but 47 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Edmonton comes in with the lowest price of $2.08 per gallon. Tompkinsville, Smiths Grove, Park City and Bowling Green are all a penny higher at $2.09 and Munfordville is at $2.10. Horse Cave is at $2.16, Brownsville and Glasgow are both at $2.17. When it comes to the highest area average, it is a tie between Scottsville and Cave City where both are at an average of $2.29 for one gallon of regular unleaded.