GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE

West Central Kentucky gas prices increased four cents this week to $2.23 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Fuel Gauge Report.

On the National Front

Retail averages have increased 28 of the past 30 days and prices have moved higher by fractions of a penny since Friday. The national average for regular unleaded gasoline currently sits at $2.29 per gallon, which is five cents more than one week ago, 16 cents more than one month ago and 29 cents more year-over-year. Most U.S. drivers are expected to pay the second-cheapest New Year’s Day gas prices since 2009, when the national average was $1.62.

Heading into 2017, gasoline demand is expected to drop drastically during the month of January following the busy holiday travel season. Over the past five years, the average drop during that period has been 358,000 b/d (barrels per day) or about 15-million gallons, according to OPIS. The oil information service estimates a larger dip this year.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price of $2.14 per gallon. Smiths Grove is at $2.16, Brownsville is a couple of cents higher at $2.18 and Edmonton and Horse Cave are both at $2.24. Cave City and Glasgow’s average is a penny higher at $2.25. Munfordville, Park City, Scottsville and Tompkinsville are all tied for the highest price and are all are at $2.29.