No “sweet” news for West Central Kentucky motorists as gas prices increased three cents this week to $2.17 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Gas prices edged up higher fractions of a penny over the weekend to reach today’s average price of $2.28. This is seven cents less per gallon on the month and an increase of 58 cents per gallon compared to this same date last year.

Gas prices have remained relatively steady the past month due to a well-supplied crude oil market. Prices in the Central region remained relatively stable over the past week.

Any gains this report may have resulted in have been tempered by the continued increase in U.S. drilling and production. According to Baker Hughes, over the past week the U.S. added eight more oil rigs- bringing the total count to 591, which is the highest number since October 2015.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price of $2.02 per gallon. Tompkinsville and Brownsville are next at $2.15 and Horse Cave comes in at $2.17. Glasgow is a penny higher at $2.18, Edmonton is at $2.22. Coming in with the highest area average for one gallon of regular unleaded are Scottsville and Cave City where motorists are paying an average of $2.25 for one gallon of regular unleaded.