GAS PRICES REMAIN BELOW NATOINAL AVERAGE IN WEST CENTRAL KY

Prices hold steady in West Central Kentucky this week, slightly increasing by a penny to $2.131 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

The national average price of regular unleaded gasoline remained relatively stable over the past week, settling at today’s price of $2.27 per gallon. Although today’s average remains flat compared to one week ago, drivers are paying ten cents less per gallon month-over-month, and 52 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

Pump prices have been pressured higher overall due to cuts in oil production globally, but increased U.S. production and low demand has led to a leveling out of prices over the last couple of weeks. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly estimates of U.S. gasoline demand show that January 2017 figures are down 6 percent from January 2016 and are at their lowest standing for the first month of the year since 2012.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest area average at $2.05 per gallon. Smiths Grove and Brownsville are both at $2.09 and Horse Cave, Edmonton, Glasgow and Tompkinsville are all at $2.12. Park City and Cave City are both at $2.15 and Munfordville is at $2.19. Coming in with the highest local average is Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.25 for one gallon of regular unleaded.