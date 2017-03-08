Gas Prices Take A Hike in West Central KY

West Central Kentucky gas prices increased 7 cents this week to $2.210 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Oil prices slipped fractions of a penny over the weekend, reaching today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline of $2.31 per gallon. Today’s price is still two cents more than one week ago, four cents more compared to one month ago and 50 cents more per gallon year-over-year. Retail prices continue to fluctuate but have remained between $2.28-2.32 for more than a month as reports of increased U.S. production continues to counter OPEC rebalancing efforts.

Our region saw some of the most dramatic price increases this week for both Ohio (+9 cents), and Kentucky (+6 cents). Price increases can be attributed to issues at some regional refineries. Last week, Phillips 66 reported problems with an oil-processing unit at its 330,000-b/d Wood River refinery in Roxana, Illinois. OPIS reports that CITGO experienced power outages at its 185,200-b/d refinery in Lemont, Illinois, last week due to severe weather, while ExxonMobil also experienced weather related issues at its 260,000-b/d Joliet refinery in Channahon, Illinois.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Smiths Grove and Bowling Green are tied for lowest at $2.14 per gallon. Brownsville is a penny higher at $2.15 and Horse Cave is at $2.17. Edmonton is at $2.21, Glasgow is at $2.24 and Scottsville and Cave City are both at $2.26 per gallon. Munfordville and Park City are both at $2.28. The highest area average is in Tompkinsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.30 per gallon.