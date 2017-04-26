WEST CENTRAL GAS PRICES DROP



Gas prices in West Central Kentucky dropped by about 2 cents this week to $2.267 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Today’s national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.42, which is an increase of 13 cents over last month and 29 cents more than this time last year. As national gas prices continue to reach new heights and hit an all-time high for the year, the summer demand has not kicked in, meaning consumers can expect the price at the pump to continue to rise in coming weeks.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, there was a three way tie for the lowest price. Horse Cave, Smiths Grove and Bowling Green are all at an average of $2.19 for one gallon of regular unleaded. Park City and Glasgow are both at $2.20, Edmonton and Brownsville are at $2.23 and Tompkinsville, Munfordville and Cave City are all averaging $2.25 per gallon. Coming in with the highest area average, and over a dime higher, is Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.39 per gallon.