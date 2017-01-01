GAS SPILL, BRIDGE TOLLS, & NEEDLE EXCHANGE FROM THE AP

GAS SPILL IN PULASKI COUNTY

Officials say hundreds of gallons of gasoline have spilled into a Pulaski County creek.

Hazardous materials crews told WLEX-TV that a truck driver was unloading gasoline and about 400 to 500 gallons spilled onto a road and into Hidden Creek on Friday.

The spill was contained to about a quarter mile in the creek. A contractor used vacuum trucks to begin cleaning the creek. Cleaning was expected to end Saturday.

Environmental agencies on the scene said it was a moderate spill and that people in the area could still drink the water. Some fish were killed and cattle had to be moved out of the area.

BRIDGE TOLLS

Some southern Indiana residents are bracing for the impact from of new tolls on three Ohio River bridges, which could prove expensive for frequent commuters.

The tolls were created to fund the $2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Project, which built two new bridges and rehabilitated an existing one crossing the river near Louisville, Kentucky. Toll rates that took effect Friday range from $2 to $12, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver pays online or has bills mailed to them.

Indiana University Southeast finance professor Uric Dufrene tells the News and Tribune some residents will need to evaluate spending priorities.

A 2013 study shows while the tolls don’t seem significant to most people, those living in low-income areas will face a disproportionately high cost.

The group overseeing tolling on the new Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana says electronic tolls for motorists have started without any problems.

RiverLink says in a statement that those crossing the downtown Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the new Louisville East End bridge began paying tolls at 4 a.m. Friday and the system is operating as expected.

The all-electronic tolling system means there’s no stopping and no coin machines.

Toll rates range from $2 to $12, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver has a RiverLink account and transponder. Officials say drivers with transponders will pay the lowest toll rates.

Cameras will capture the license plates of drivers without transponders

and bills will be sent in the mail.

NEEDLE EXCHANGE

Boyle County’s needle exchange program is set to officially start in two weeks.

The Advocate-Messenger reports that the exchange will be open in the basement of the Boyle County Health Department in Danville on Friday afternoons, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., beginning on Jan. 13.

The program will allow injection drug users to anonymously exchange used syringes for clean ones, with the goals of stopping the spread of disease and helping users find rehabilitation options.

The health department and the Boyle County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) are initially funding the program by using most of a recently awarded $20,000 grant from Kentucky ASAP.

Boyle County Health Department Director Brent Blevins has said officials are hoping to also receive city and county funding in the future.