GAYLE LYNN MEREDITH

on 03/02/2018 |

Gayle Lynn Meredith, 65, of Cub Run passed away at 3:42 PM Thursday March 1, 2018 at her home.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Percy Newton and Avis Brooks Newton and the wife of the late William H. “Bill” Meredith. She was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Meredith, as well as five brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in Cove Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Saturday and 9 AM-1 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving are a son, Allen Meredith of Brownsville; a daughter, Kimberly Johnson of Ollie; two step sons, Adam Meredith (Ashley) and Jesse Meredith (Kim) both of Hardyville; two sisters, Clorine Bratcher (Ray) and Madge Bratcher (Lawrence) both of Mammoth Cave; eight grandchildren, Sabrina Williams (Andy), Isaac Meredith, Tyler Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Christian Meredith, Casey Meredith, Logan Meredith and Noah Meredith; and two great grandchildren, Dallas Williams and Brayden Williams.

 

