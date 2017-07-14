on 07/14/2017 |

Gayle Young Myers 79 of Glasgow died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Bertha Smith Young. Gayle was a Realtor and associated with Elmore Real Estate in Glasgow. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death this past January by her husband, William E. “Bill” Myers.

Survivors include her son Dr. Mark Myers and wife Debbie of Glasgow; her daughter Julie Myers of Los Angeles, CA; 3 grandchildren Dr. Madison Myers Galloway and husband Ryan, Brandon Myers and Cameron Myers; her brother Clyde Royce Young and wife Norma of Glasgow; her sister Judy Young of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, July 15th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00AM until time for the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Hosparus Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101.