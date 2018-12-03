Logo


GCA STANDOUT SIGNS WITH GRACE UNIVERSITY

Another youngster from our area has signed to play basketball at the Collegiate Level.  Glasgow Christian Academy’s 6’7 forward Noel Mpie will play next year at Grace University in Winona Lake, Indiana.  Head Coach of the Lancers, Jim Kessler, was in Glasgow last Thursday afternoon for the signing ceremony.

He told WCLU News about their interest in Noel.

Noel is from the country of Cameroon in Central Africa.  But he says he is pleased with the opportunity to continue his education here.

Principal Tracy Shaw says Noel fits in well at Glasgow Christian Academy and is a good student as well.

Grace University is  a 4 year university with a Divinity School.  Noel is the 4th recruit the university has signed from the class of 2018.

