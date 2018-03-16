GCA’s Whitlow Signs With WKU

on 03/16/2018 |

Heather Whitlow, a Senior student-athlete at Glasgow Christian Academy, signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career as a student at Western Kentucky University and a member of the Track and Field Team. Heather is the daughter of Dr.s Robert and Cheryl Whitlow, optometrists.

As a large crowd showed up to support her, she had many people to thank, including her father who is also her coach. Her new coach at WKU sent his regards via GCA Principal, Tracy Shaw.

Principal Shaw Reads Letter From WKU Coach



WCLU interviewed Heather to ask why she chose WKU.

Heather Whitlow On Why She Chose WKU



Whitlow says, as of now, she wants to be an orthopedic surgeon.

Heather Whitlow On Her Career Aspirations

In a speech she prepared for the signing, Whitlow says she has a network of supporters at GCA, and will have many more with her new Track and Field family “on the hill”.

Heather Whitlow Thanks Many

You can see her entire speech, here below.

