Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GCA’s Whitlow Signs With WKU

on 03/16/2018 |

Heather Whitlow, a Senior student-athlete at Glasgow Christian Academy, signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career as a student at Western Kentucky University and a member of the Track and Field Team. Heather is the daughter of Dr.s Robert and Cheryl Whitlow, optometrists.

As a large crowd showed up to support her, she had many people to thank, including her father who is also her coach. Her new coach at WKU sent his regards via GCA Principal, Tracy Shaw.

      Principal Shaw Reads Letter From WKU Coach


WCLU interviewed Heather to ask why she chose WKU.

      Heather Whitlow On Why She Chose WKU


Whitlow says, as of now, she wants to be an orthopedic surgeon.

      Heather Whitlow On Her Career Aspirations

In a speech she prepared for the signing, Whitlow says she has a network of supporters at GCA, and will have many more with her new Track and Field family “on the hill”.

      Heather Whitlow Thanks Many

You can see her entire speech, here below.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GCA’s Whitlow Signs With WKU”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
50°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Friday 03/16 80%
High 58° / Low 48°
Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Saturday 03/17 30%
High 74° / Low 41°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 0%
High 58° / Low 45°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Fri 16

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 17

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Lifegate Church

March 17 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sat 17

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard

March 17 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.